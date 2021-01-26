Karnataka logs in 529 new Covid cases; 738 recovered

"Recoveries rose to 9,18,099 with 738 discharged during the day, while 529 new cases increased the state's Covid tally to 9,36,955, including 6,633 positive cases," said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) Maintaining the trend, 738 patients recovered on Tuesday while 529 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka on Monday.

Only four patients, including two each from Bengaluru and Mysuru succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 12,204 since the pandemic broke in March last year.

In Bengaluru, 276 fresh cases were registered on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 3,97,609, including 4,264 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,88,962, with 452 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 147 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 70 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 13 in Kalaburagi district with the remaining in 28 other districts.

Out of 65,563 tests conducted during the day, 6,851, were through rapid-antigen detection and 58,712 through RT-PCR.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent and case fatality rate 0.75 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, only 435 of the 1,094 registered healthcare workers took the vaccine, accounting for 40 per cent of the target for the day.

Vaccines were given only in 5 of the 30 districts across the state due to public holiday on the 72nd Republic Day.

The districts are Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad, Hassan and Raichur.

Since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, of the 4,21,385 registered beneficiaries, only 2,31,604 took the shot, covering 55 per cent of the target.

--IANS

fb/rs