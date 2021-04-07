Karnataka logs in 6,976 new Covid cases

"With 6,976 new cases on Tuesday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 10,33,560, including 49,254 active cases, while 9,71,556 recovered, with 2,794 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Continuing its upward trend, 6,976 new Covid cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, with its capital Bengaluru accounting for 4,991 of them, a state health bulletin said.

As epi-centre of the infection, Bengaluru reported 4,991 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,60,016, including 35,789, while recoveries rose to 4,19,508, with 1,782 discharged during the day.

With 35 succumbing to the virus, including 25 in this tech city, the state's death toll rose to 12,731 since the pandemic broke out a year ago.

Of the 353 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 32 in Kalaburagi, 24 in Mysuru, 18 in Tumakur, 17 in Dakshina Kannada and 16 in Bidar, with the rest spread in the remaining 25 districts across the state.

Out of 1,25,390 tests conducted during the day across the state, 8,433 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,16,957 through RT-PCR.

Positivity rate was 5.56 per cent and case fatality rate 0.50 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 88,499 people were vaccinated across the state during the day. Among them 37,189 are senior citizens and 46,333 in the 45-59 age group.

"Cumulatively, 48,32,382 people received the dose since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

--IANS

fb/rt