Karnataka makes negative Covid report mandatory for those entering state

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media that the report will be checked at all entry points across borders and only people with the negative report will be allowed to enter the state.

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) Karnataka on Saturday made negative Covid test report mandatory for inter-state travellers coming into the state.

Replying to a question, Bommai said that the state was following the union government's latest circular on this issue.

"The Centre has directed us not to allow anyone inside the state other than having Covid negative certificate. We are just following orders," he said.

Bommai added that the police strength on all check posts will be enhanced soon to meet this requirement.

"The state has announced another round of two-week lockdown from May 24 to June 7. We need to break this chain by implementing Covid safety protocols properly and adequately," the Minister said.

--IANS

nbh/sdr/