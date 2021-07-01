Karnataka mandates negative RT-PCR report for Kerala arrivals

These fresh guidelines will be applicable to those who are entering from Kerala by air, bus, train, taxi, personal transport or any other mode of transportation.

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Karnataka on Thursday issued fresh special surveillance measures for travellers from Kerala, asking them to produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of Covid vaccine compulsorily.

According to the circular, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has intimated that Delta+ mutant strain is reported in certain districts of Kerala, hence, Karnataka has come up with new set of guidelines, though the state is satisfied with the measures taken by Kerala to curb the spread of this mutant.

"Prevailing pandemic situation entails taking special surveillance measures to prevent the spread into the bordering districts of the state, therefore, fresh guidelines have been issues," the circular maintained.

The circular added that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts bordering Kerala, i.e. Dakshin Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajnagara shall make necessary arrangements to deploy additional staff at check posts to ensure that all vehicles entering Karnataka are checked for compliance of the requirement.

The circular also stated that airlines, railways and state-run transport corporation authorities shall issue boarding passes in buses or railways only to those passengers carrying negative RT-PCR tests reports not older than 72 hours or certificate of at least one dose of inoculation of Covid vaccine.

