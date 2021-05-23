Karnataka minister adopts tiger in Mysuru zoo

Nirani announced adopting the big cat in his grandson's name while on a visit to the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, a statement said.

Mysuru, May 23 (IANS) Karnataka's Mines and Geology Minister Murgesh Nirani adopted a tiger in the over century-old Mysuru zoo here in name of his grandson Samarth Vijay Nirani.

"The minister expressed concern for the welfare of animals after completing formalities to adopt the feline," it said.

The zoo authorities and local people appreciated Nirani for adopting the tiger, as it will inspire others to adopt animals in the zoo, which has been facing shortage of funds to look after them.

The 128-year-old zoo, set up by then Mysore Maharaja Chamarajendra Wodeyar in 1892, is spread over 175 acres and houses about a whopping 1,450 species, including 168 animals from 25 countries the world over under exchange programme.

The zoo has recently exchanged animals with its counterparts in Czech Republic, Singapore, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

