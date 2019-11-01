Karnataka Minister CC Patil flags off Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations at Gadag

Gadag (Karnataka) [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology CC Patil hoisted the National Flag and flagged off colourful procession here as part of celebrations on the state's foundation day.

The Kannada Rajyotsava event was held with usual fervour and enthusiasm at the district grounds here.

People, dressed in traditional attire, participated in the procession to the beat of drums.[{5808c3f1-bb19-49c7-aee5-8b774b275faf:intradmin/Celebrations2_nov1.JPG}]The procession also included tractors and mini vans with one of them adorned with a beautiful idol of a mother holding her son.The vehicles carried Kannada flags and were decorated with red and yellow flowers, which are colours of the flag.[{a96bf03b-f683-412c-8f0f-d59ce8b46a23:intradmin/Kannadaflag_nov1.JPG}]Another idol on a vehicle depicted a girl-child sitting on the shoulders of her father in a blissful mood. Some of the tractors were carrying picture of `Bharat Mata'.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in the morning extended his greetings on the Foundation Day of Karnataka."Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Karnataka towards India's progress. The state's natural beauty and people's warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka's development in the times to come," he said in a tweet.The day also marks the foundation day of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. (ANI)