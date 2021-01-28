Karnataka minister displeased over low revenue collections

"As poor collection of revenue was recorded in in some districts including Mysuru, Kolar, Davanagere, Dakshina Kannada, and Ramanagaram," the Minister said on Thursday adding that all the excuses should be left behind and focus should be on meeting revenue targets.

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka Mines and Geology Murugesh R. Nirani warned the department officials, particularly district heads, not to show any laxity in collecting revenue in the current fiscal year citing Covid-19.

A senior official told IANS that though the department has set a revenue target of Rs 3,750 crore in 2020-21 but collection was less Rs 300 crore till now.

Chairing a meeting with department officials concerned including Additional Chief Secretary (Mines) G. Kumar Naik, Director of Mines and Geology D. Ramesh and heads of districts, Nirani expressed unhappiness over district officials, particularly in Shivamogga and Yadgir, not taking timely action to contain illegal stone quarrying.

"I have received many complaints against many district officials on going soft on illegal quarrying in Shivamogga district. We should strive towards bringing a good name for the department. That is possible only when officials show commitment towards their work," Nirani added.

Nirani said that they will come up with a new policy to regularise mining wherever licence provisions are violated, and warned of stringent action against those indulging in illegal mining.

Officials have been directed to take stern action against those involved in illegal mining.

"The government is thinking of setting up a facility to train entrepreneurs and workers involved in mining. Nirani said they will discuss the proposal with the Chief Minister and decide on the location. The institute will provide necessary training and aid in mining," he said.

