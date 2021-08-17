Karnataka minister urges children be sent to schools, BJP MLA against

Mysuru, Aug 17 (IANS) Karnataka Minister S.T. Somashekar on Tuesday urged parents to send their children to schools without any fear.

"The government is with you. All precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of children. The classes are beginning on August 23. I am there always. The decision to open schools has been made as per suggestions of experts. The situation is bouncing back to normalcy. Case positivity rate is declining, the mortality rate is also coming down," he said.