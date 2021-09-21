Karnataka Minister's Twitter handle hacked

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday informed that his official Twitter handle has been hacked from an unknown foreign location.



"My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today. We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit. I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on my account. We are making efforts to retrieve the Twitter account, which is an important vehicle of communication with our people," said Nirani in a press statement.

The minister said that a complaint has already been lodged with Twitter. Nirani informed that he will be soon lodging a complaint with cyber cell police in Bengaluru regarding the same. (ANI)

