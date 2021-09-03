Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

The BJP leader in the letter highlighted that several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is an attempt to wrongfully appropriate inheritance of the projects.In the letter, Simha wrote, "....three out of 103 National Parks in India are in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, including the Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru and Kodagu District of Karnataka State, which falls in my Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency. Besides this, several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is an attempt to wrongfully appropriate inheritance of the projects of the Government of India aimed at biodiversity conservation with the primary objective to preserve wildlife, save flora and fauna and restore the natural ecological balance.""Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada), a winding river that runs eastwards through its centre. Situated in the two districts of Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka, the spectacular natural beauty of this national park attracts a large number of tourists every year," read the letter.An online campaign has been started by the citizens of Kodagu district that the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve be named after the illustrious son of the soil Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.The BJP leader stressed on renaming the national park and recalled that FM Cariappa is credited to have laid the foundation for transforming the Indian Army as one of the most disciplined and battle-hardy units to ensure national security and national unity, to defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats and to maintain peace and security within its borders.The Karnataka MP in the letter highlighted that as a mark of recognition for the commendable service to the nation, the Government of India conferred the rank of Field Marshal on Cariappa on 28 April 1986. He was known for his iron discipline, integrity and for his forthright views and was fiercely patriotic."A total of eleven officers from Kodagu have occupied top posts in the Army so far. Kodagu has the rare distinction of 20 serving Major Generals and four Air Marshals, which undoubtedly makes Kodagu the Land of Generals. The district has its own War Memorial with names of all martyred soldiers of Kodagu. A museum in the name of former Army Chief General Thimmalah was inaugurated recently in Madikeri, and the Kodava legacy in the Army does not seem to end any sooner," read the letter.Keeping in mind the sentiments of a vast majority of people of Kodagu District, the BJP leader urged if Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park could be renamed as FM KM Carlappa Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve as a fitting tribute to the remarkable and selfless service rendered by him while serving in the Indian Army. (ANI)