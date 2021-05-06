Karnataka mulling complete lockdown post May 12

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday that the state is likely to adopt more stringent measures to check the spread of the Covid pandemic, and in all probability, it may opt for a complete lockdown after the current phase of partial lockdown ends on May 12.

A partial lockdown is in force in Karnataka from the night of April 27 till May 12, which restricts people's free movement, while essential shops, including liquor vends, remain open between 6 am and 12 noon.

Interacting with mediapersons here, Sudhakar admitted that the partial lockdown has failed to break the chain of the virus in the state.

"Even though the government never intended to enforce a full-fledged lockdown, people's unchanged behaviour towards Covid safety protocols has forced us to rethink our strategies to contain the virus spread. Even experts and industrialists feel that it is appropriate to go for a complete lockdown. It is in this context that the state is rethinking, and we may have to opt for complete lockdown as a solution to break the chain," he said.

When asked about Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa reconstituting the Covid task force in the state, the minister said that he is 'more than happy' to work with a team of senior ministers like Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka and Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali.

"With Yediyurappa assigning responsibilities to these senior ministers, one can be rest assured that the problems faced by the health sector would be resolved soon," he said.

Answering a question, Sudhakar said that the anti-Covid vaccination drive is likely to commence on a full scale from May 15 onwards.

"We plan to administer vaccines to the 18+ population in a full-fledged manner in order to complete the drive before a possible third wave of the pandemic hits the state," he said.

--IANS

