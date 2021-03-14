Karnataka: One held for selling pirated copies of recently-released 'Roberrt'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): One person was arrested on Sunday in Bengaluru for allegedly selling pirated copies of the actor Darshan's recently-released movie titled 'Roberrt'.



"A case was registered by the Manager of Umapathy Films, Shrikanth M at Magadi Road police station under Copyright Act 1957. As of now, one of the accused, Vishwanath has been arrested," he said.

"A case has been registered against a group of individuals who were selling pirated copies of 'Roberrt'. The accused were sharing links of this movie via several social media handles," informed DCP of West Bengaluru, Sandeep M Patil.

Earlier, Kannada actor Darshan's fans today caught hold of individuals who were allegedly selling pirated copies of the actor's recently released movie titled 'Roberrt'. Following this, the manager of the film production had registered a complaint.

'Roberrt' is a Kannada-language film produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under the banner of Umapathy Films. The film hit the theatres this weekend.

Further probe into the case is underway. (ANI)

