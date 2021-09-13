Karnataka opposition leaders arrive for assembly session in a bullock cart to protest fuel price hike

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders arrived at the Legislative Assembly on a bullock cart to protest against the fuel price hike on Monday.



Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and other party leaders came to take part in the Monsoon session of the legislature on Monday. They came from their residence in Sadashiv Nagar and entered the Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, in a bullock cart to protest against the rising prices of fuel. (ANI)

