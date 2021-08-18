Karnataka orders survey of temple properties

Giving the orders after the puja ceremony at her new office, she directed officers to collect all details pertaining to A, B, C grade temples in all districts by conducting property surveys and initiate measures to protect them.

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) Karnataka's Muzrai, Wakf and Haj Minister Shashikala Jolle on Wednesday directed officials to conduct a survey of temples that come under her department.

She also directed the officers to prepare blueprints regarding building of facilities for lodging pilgrims at famous temples of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra. She also asked them to check the availability of land at Pandharpur and Tulaja Bhavani pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra to build residential complexes.

Jolle also said that hygiene has to be maintained at temple premises and it should be given first priority. "One of the major projects of the state government - conducting mass marriages - has been confined to south Karnataka. Awareness campaigns will be taken up throughout the state," she added.

Instead of restricting the devotees in temples, a plan has to be formulated to allow them in a phased manner while ensuring Covid guidelines, she suggested.

