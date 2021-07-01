Karnataka plans to sell packaged sand at reasonable prices

After his meeting with deputy commissioners and bureaucrats concerned through virtual meeting on Wednesday, Mines and Geology minister, Murugesh R. Nirani said that the state government plans to set up sand units at least at five places on an experimental basis which will provide necessary training including preparing sacks and transporting these bags.

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Karnataka is contemplating to launch a unique scheme on an experimental basis to supply sand in sacks, on the lines of cement to ensure easy availability as well as to reduce the wastage of quality sand, to consumers at an affordable price.

He claimed that the supply of sand in sacks containing 50 kg each will also greatly help in reducing wastage to an extent of 25 to 30 per cent during its transportation.

"Supplying sand in sacks will help save transportation costs and also address the problem of shortage and overpricing besides storage and supply of the sand anytime after packing it in a sack," Nirani contended.

Elaborating his plans further, the minister said that the state government was also planning to set up special purpose vehicle (SPV) on the lines of the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd (KSBCL), which was established in 2003 with an aim to provide an equitable, efficient and transparent system of channelizing and distribution of duty paid liquor across the state.

The minister said sand will be sold in sacks at affordable price after classifying under grading system - A, B and C - at the stockyards.

The minister also instructed the officials to identify the grade I, II and III sand blocks in the river banks besides directing the officials to allow extraction of sand through Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited (KSMCL) and Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited (HGML) in grade IV, V and VI river banks.

In response to a question, the minister said the new sand policy is ready and it will be implemented after discussing with chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

