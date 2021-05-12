Karnataka postpones CET exams from July to August due to COVID-19 situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): Karnataka Education Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday informed that Common Entrance Test (CET)- 2021 has been postponed to August 28 and August 29 in view of surging COVID-19 cases.



"Due to the postponement of the 2021 2nd annual PUC (Pre University Course) examinations and the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, CET-2021 has been postponed," an official statement said.

"CET-2021, earlier scheduled to be held on July 7 and July 8, and the Kannada Language Test on July 9 have been postponed. As per the revised dates, CET-2021 will be conducted on August 28 and August 29 and the Kannada Language Test on August 30," the statement added.

He also informed that further applications would be invited online shortly and asked the candidates to remain in touch with the KEA (Karnataka Examinations Authority) website. (ANI)

