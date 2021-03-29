Karnataka Ramsena chief held for cheating varsity professor

Attavar started his activism by joining the Sriram Sena headed by Pramod Mutalik, but after he fell out with him, he formed his own outfit, the Karnataka Ramsena, which he heads.

Mangaluru, March 29 (IANS) Karnataka Ramsena President Prasad Attavar was arrested on Monday for allegedly fleecing a Mangalore University professor by assuring him the post of the varsity's Vice Chancellor, the police said.

According to the police, Attavar deceived Vivek Acharya by assuring him that he would be made Vice Chancellor of the Mangalore University and collected Rs 17.5 lakh from him for this purpose.

A case in this regard was registered at Kankanady Police Station in Mangaluru following which he was arrested on Monday.

The police added that Acharya, a Chemistry professor had been lobbying for the post of VC as he believed he was an able contender for the post.

After coming to know about Acharya's aspirations, Attavar approached him and claimed that he can help him to become the VC using his connection with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The police said that after this, Attavar reportedly sought Rs 15 lakh towards paying a bribe and additional Rs 2.5 lakh for "miscellaneous expenses" from Acharya.

After paying the money, Acharya sought to know the progress but Attavar kept dodging him for more than a year. Sensing that he had been cheated, Acharya filed a complaint with the police.

The police has registered a case and is investigating whether Attavar was involved any more similar cases in the region.

