Karnataka receives 40 ICU beds, medical equipment from various companies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday received 40 ICU beds and medical equipment from various companies.



On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, the Chief Minister extended his wishes to all doctors, who were serving the people with commitment and dedication during this COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement.

He expressed his gratitude for the contribution of 40 beds and life-saving medical equipment by CII, Embassy Group, 3M, Swiss Re, Capitaland Hope Foundation, Axa and iCEMA, according to an official relese.

A 500 litre-per-minute (LPM) oxygen plant would also come up contributed by Lowe's India through Sambhav Foundation. Yooil Infrastructure has donated 50 oxygen concentrators and Indian American Donors has contributed 50 ventilators to Karnataka.

Yediyurappa appreciated the assistance from various organisations which has helped in boosting the morale of the Government in combating the pandemic.

Dr PS Harsha, Commissioner, Department of Information and Public Relations and Nodal officer for setting up of COVID hospitals and representatives from various companies were present. (ANI)

