Karnataka registers 41,664 positive cases, 349 deaths

"With 41,664 cases registered on Friday, the state's tally shot up to 21,71,931 including 6,05,494 active cases, while recoveries rose to 15,44,982 with 34,425 getting discharged during the day," the bulletin said.

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) With the pandemic wave continuing to swarm the state, 41,664 cases were registered in a day across Karnataka including 13,402 cases in Bengaluru, while 349 succumbing to this deadly virus, said the health bulletin on Saturday.

As epicentre of Covid crisis since March 2020, Bengaluru registered 13,402 cases in a day taking its Covid tally to 10,42,714 including 3,66,791 positive cases, while recoveries gone up to 6,66,582 including 7,391 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The infection claimed 349 lives including Bengaluru's 95 Covid deaths, taking the state's death toll to 21,434 deaths and death toll to 9,340 in Bengaluru.

Among districts which have reported more than 1,000 cases include 1,682 cases from Ballari, 1,502 cases in Belagavi. Bengaluru (Rural) clocks 1,265 cases, in Hassan 2,443 cases,

1,787 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 1,188 in Mandya, 2,489 cases in Mysuru, 1081 in Shivamogga, 2,302 in Tumakuru, 1,146 in Udupi and 2,302 in Uttara Kannada, with the rest in the remaining 20 districts in the state.

Out of 1,18,345 tests conducted during the day across the state, 8,326 persons were through rapid antigen detection and 1,10,019 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 35.20 per cent and case fatality rate 0.83 per cent across the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, 82,793 people got their jab, including 70,937 above 45 years of age and 4,309 in the 18-44 years ago group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,11,49,833 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," added the bulletin.

