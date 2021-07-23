Karnataka releases answers for SSLC exams on its website

It is also expected that the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 results will be announced in a fortnight. Students can check the key answers on the official site of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in released on Thursday night.

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) A day after the Class 10 examinations ended, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the key answers for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam or Class 10.

Amid pandemic concerns, the two-day Class 10 exams began across the state on Monday and Thursday with as many as 8.76 lakh students registering for these examinations this year. As many as 30,000 more students appeared this year for the exam as compared to the 2020 academic year. This year more than eight lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams 2021.

According to the circular released by the KSEEB, students must note that the answer key links will have subject codes mentioned on them. "In such a case, they can even refer to the subject codes and then access that particular answer key," the circular said.

This is for the second consecutive year that the KSEEB is conducting the SSLC examinations after the Covid outbreak in March last year in Karnataka. However, for the first time the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days with students writing one paper for three subjects each day.

On Monday, students wrote the exam for core subjects -- Mathematics, Science and Social Science while on Thursday, students wrote language papers such as Kannada, English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

Owing to Covid concerns, the KSEEB this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, with as many as 1.19 lakh staff deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Students attempted a multiple choice question (MCQ) paper and marked the right option on the OMR (Optical Mark recognition or Optical Mark Reading) sheets.

The OMR sheets were of different colours so that there was no confusion among students while appearing for class 10 examinations. The evaluation process is expected to be faster this year as there is no conventional method involved in finalising the marks of the students.

