  4. Karnataka reported 378 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hrs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021, 04:30:02hrs
Representative image

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Karnataka reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department on Friday.

The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.
Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24). (ANI)

