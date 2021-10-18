Karnataka reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hrs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): Karnataka reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin on Monday.



As many as 12 people died in the state due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in Karnataka to 37,953.

The state recorded 488 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,36,527.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 9164.

The daily positivity rate on Sunday was 0.27 per cent. The case fatality rate yesterday stood at 5.61 per cent. (ANI)

