Karnataka reports 414 new COVID-19 cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Karnataka reported 414 new COVID-19 cases and 486 discharges on Sunday.

According to the Karnataka state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 9,45,270. The total number of discharges has gone up to 9,27,150 while the active number of cases stands at 5,836.



With two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the death toll in Karnataka has mounted to 12,265.

Meanwhile, India continues to record a steady decline in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 as only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares (MoHFW) on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, India has seen an unabated decline in 'Case Fatality Rate' since October 1 and the CFR stands below 1.5 per cent (1.43 per cent) which is one of the lowest in the world. (ANI)

