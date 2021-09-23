Karnataka reports 836 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): A total of 836 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths and 852 recoveries were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said the state's health department.



Of the total 29,71,044 positive cases registered in the state, 13,590 are active cases.

The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent yesterday, while the case fatality rate was 1.79 per cent.

With new fatalities, the death toll rose to 37,683.

According to the health department, 883 people were screened at the airport yesterday. The cumulative number of people screened at the airport reached 4,09,657.

Karnataka on Wednesday had logged 847 new cases of COVID-19, 946 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday added 31,923 new COVID-19 cases to the total tally of 3,35,63,421. The number of active cases has declined to 3,01,604, which is the lowest in 187 days, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

