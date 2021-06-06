Karnataka reports fresh 12,209 COVID-19 infections, 320 deaths

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka reported 12,209 new coronavirus cases, 320 deaths and 25,659 discharges in the last 24 hours, according to the state's department of health and family welfare on Sunday.



With this, the cumulative caseload reached 26,95,523 including 2,54,505 active infections, 24,09,417 discharges and 31,580 deaths.

A positivity rate of 7 per cent and a case fatality rate of 2.62 per cent was recorded in the 24-hour period.

India reported 1,14,460 new COVID-19 cases, 1,89,232 discharges, and 2,677 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the lowest number of cases reported in the last two months. On April 5, 96,982 cases were reported.

The country's cumulative caseload reached 2,88,09,339 including 14,77,79 active cases, 2,69,84,781 discharges and 2,69,84,781 deaths. (ANI)

