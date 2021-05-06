Karnataka ropes in medical students to provide teleconsultation to COVID patients in home isolation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday informed that as many as 7,000 medical students in the state will be roped in to provide teleconsultation services to COVID patients who are in home isolation.



"The process has been already initiated. 7000 medical students have been trained to provide telemedicine service and out of which 4000 have registered. At present, 700 are already working and it will be made mandatory for the remaining to appear for the required service," said Ashwathnarayan who is also the head of the COVID task force in Karnataka.

Ashwathnarayan said that better service could be given if medical students provide consultations in comparison to personnel of call centres.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that the labs in Malleshwaram are providing test results within 24 hours.

According to official data, there are 4,87,308 active cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka, while the cumulative COVID cases in the state have mounted to 12,36,854. (ANI)

