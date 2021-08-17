Karnataka sees 1,065 new Covid cases, 28 deaths

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Karnataka logged 1,065 new Covid cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state Health Department bulletin on Monday.

With another 1,486 discharged after recovery, total active cases in the state stood at 22,048 and the positivity rate for the day was 0.93 per cent. Case fatality rate stood at 2.62 per cent.