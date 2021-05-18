Karnataka sees record 58,395 recoveries from Covid, 525 deaths

"With 58,395 patients discharged during the day, recoveries shot up to 16,74,487 till date, while 30,309 new cases on Monday took the state's Covid tally to 22,72,374, including 5,75,028 active cases.

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) In the highest figure so far, a record 58,395 patients recovered from Covid in a day across Karnataka, including 31,795 in Bengaluru, while 525 died of the infection, the state health bulletin on Tuesday said.

Bengaluru reported 8,676 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 10,73,072, including 3,40,965 active cases, while recoveries rose to 7,22,086, with 31,795 discharged during the last 24 hours.

The fresh fatalities, including 298 in Bengaluru, took the state's death toll to 22,838 and the city's toll to 10,020.

Districts where over 1,000 cases were reported on Monday are Belagavi with 2,118, Mysuru with 1,916, Ballari with 1,799, Tumakur with 1,562, Bengaluru Rural with 1,339, Shivamogga with 1,168 and Kolar with 1,062.

Out of 93,247 tests conducted across the state during the day, 12,535 were through rapid antigen and 80,712 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 32.50 per cent and case fatality rate 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, 65,181 people, including 54,310 above 45 years and 3,534 in the 18-44 years age group, were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,13,48,708 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16," the bulletin said.

