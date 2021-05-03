Karnataka sets up new task force to contain Covid

"The re-constituted task force, headed by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana as Chairman, will examine measures taken to contain the surge in Covid cases and create awareness in the public for strictly following the safety guidelines," said Yediyurappa in a statement here.

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Amid the pandemic's second wave, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday set up a new task force to contain the Covid spread across the state.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar, Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, and Information and Public Relations Minister C.C. Patil are members of the task force, which will be assisted by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar in implementing the measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol headed the previous task force, which was set up after the pandemic broke out last March.

The state government has also a technical advisory committee with eminent doctors and health experts to guide the administration in taking various measures to fight the pandemic.

According to the state Health Department bulletin, a record 44,438 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state's Covid tally to 16,46,303, including 4,44,734 active cases. There were 239 deaths, taking the toll to 16,250.

Positivity rate rose to 29.80 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.53 per cent across the state on Sunday.

