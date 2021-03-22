Karnataka sets up team to probe sleaze CD case

Rejecting the state government's reply, the Congress protested in front of Speaker's podium as it accused the ruling party of protecting its members.

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai on Monday told the Assembly that a 22-member police team has been set up to track and bring back the woman who released a video clip to file a complaint against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Replying to the daylong debate on sleaze CD issue raised by the opposition Congress under an adjournment motion, Bommai said: "She is constantly changing her location. Therefore it has taken longer than expected. The police are constantly tracking her."

He asserted that if the woman feared for her life, she can be sure that she will be given the best of protection. "We are for the truth to come out. We are not here to protect anyone. She just cannot release a video clip and go into hiding. Filing a complaint requires some basic requirements to be followed. At least there should be duly signed complaints... This is the basic requirement to file any complaint," he said.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah demanded the resignation of six ministers who secured an ex-parte court order to prevent media houses publishing any defamatory content against them.

"Those who've sworn in as ministers after taking oath of protecting the welfare of the state, how can they be seeking protection from the court. The ex-parte order taken by these ministers is case in point that they too are involved in similar acts. Therefore, until they come clean, they should resign," he demanded.

