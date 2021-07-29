Karnataka: Siddaramaiah claims CM Bommai will work in Yediyurappa's favour

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will remain obligated to his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and work in his favour for getting him the job.



Speaking to the media here, the Congress leader said BS Yediyurappa was replaced by BJP for corruption and bad administration.

"PM Narendra Modi changed BS Yediyurappa because they knew BJP in Karnataka will lose badly in the next election. That's why they changed him. But that doesn't work. They will lose for sure in the next election," said Siddaramaiah.

He said that Basavaraj Bommai was appointed as the Chief Minister after the demand of BS Yediyurappa. "He (Bommai) will work in favour of Yediyurappa as he was the reason behind Bommai's CM post," the Congress leader added.

He said the after coming to power two years ago, Yediyurappa's government did not concentrate on administration. "They are involved only in corruption and bad administration," he stated.

"On 26 July 2019, BJP came to power. On 26 July 2021, he (BS Yediyurappa) resigned. They did operation Kamala, purchased 14 MLAs and formed a government. He destabilised coalition government and formed the government by purchasing MLAs, that's an illegitimate government," Siddaramaiah said.

The Former Chief Minister also slammed the BJP government at the Centre and state and said, "Centre has answered and said that no one died due to a shortage of oxygen. Like Sudhakar (State Health Minister) in Karnataka, the union minister also lied while answering." (ANI)