Karnataka slaps fines on labs for delaying Covid test results

"In all, 10,103 cases were filed against 40 defaulting labs and they were collectively fined Rs 20,20,600 for delaying and not uploading Covid tests results on the Indian Council of Medical Research portal in 24 hours between May 8-22," Narayan told reporters here.

Of total cases, 7,069 were against 31 private and 3,034 against 9 state-run labs.

"The defaulting labs were fined Rs 200 for each case, as they continued to delay the results despite warnings," said Narayan, who also heads the state's Covid task force.

Among the labs finedare MedGenome, for 1,100 cases, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (862 cases), Eurofins Clinical Genetics India (659 cases), Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory of Dr Ambedkar Medical College (156 cases), and Lifecell International (144 cases).

Labs in the state capital topped the list of delayed cases.

"In addition, five labs have been closed for sharing positive reports without uploading on the ICMR portal, while notices issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples," said Narayan.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister and city civic body's Covid war room in-charge Arvind Limbavali directed officials to increase testing of construction workers.

"Covid tests should be doubled to 200 per day at every primary health centre across the city to control the pandemic," he said in a statement.

The minister also advised the civic nodal officers to vaccinate more citizens across the city.

"War room operators should call Covid patients in self-isolation at home twice in a day and enquire about their health status to ensure their speedy recovery," he added.

