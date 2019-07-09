Karnataka Speaker says no MLA has sought meeting

New Delhi: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said that no MLA has sought any appointment with him and if someone wants to meet him, he is available in the office.

"Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he told reporters. "I am no way related to the current political developments in the state. I am acting as per the Constitution," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he was confident that the government will survive and the government will stay.

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government in the state has landed in a major crisis after 11 Congress MLAs on July 6 claimed to have put in their papers to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also claimed that they will overcome the current bout of crisis as well. All the ministers from the two parties have resigned as well to give a free hand to Kumaraswamy to restructure his Council of Ministers and accommodate the dissident MLAs.