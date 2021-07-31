Karnataka steps up Covid testing at inter-state borders

"Testing at inter-state border check-posts has been intensified and a negative RT-PCR test report or a certificate on taking two doses of vaccine has been made mandatory for all entering the state from Kerala or Maharashtra," Bommai told reporters here.

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka intensified testing at inter-state borders with Kerala and Maharashtra to prevent surge in Covid cases in the state, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Soon after returning to the city from a 2-day visit to New Delhi, the chief minister held a video conference with deputy commissioners of Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi and reviewed measures taken to contain the virus spread.

"We controlled the pandemic's second wave in 45 days during April-May with maximum effort. We are taking precautions to control Covid cases in the event of a third wave hitting the state," said Bommai.

The chief minister directed the commissioners of districts bordering Kerala to tighten check-posts for preventing entry of Covid patients into the state.

"Deploy senior officers, assistant commissioners, deputy superintendent of police, doctors and support staff at check-posts on 24x7 basis to regulate the entry of people from the neighbouring states," said Bommai.

The Chief Minister told the deputy commissioners to inspect check-posts along with their district superintendent of police (SPs) every 2 days and submit a report on the situation at the borders to the state Chief Secretary.

"A high alert has to be kept at the borders to prevent rise in positivity rate and reduce the number of patients being admitted to hospitals in Dakishna Kannada district on the state's west coast," he told the deputy commissioners.

The Chief Minister also instructed the district health officials to conduct testing of passengers entering the state at railway stations and inter-state bus stands.

"Passes to be issued only for a week to commuters from Kerala entering the state for education and employment. Students coming from other states must be quarantined in hostels," said Bommai.

The chief minister also told health officials to ensure no shortage of medical facilities, oxygen and medicines in state-run hospitals, Covid care centres and primary health centres.

"PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) units supplied to the districts should be installed in all hospitals to ensure oxygen supply round-the-clock," he said.

Strict action to be taken to contain the infection by forming micro containment zones in Covid-hit areas.

