Karnataka still undecided on Class 10, 12 exams, students anxious

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) The anxiety among Class 10 and 12 students, parents and teachers in Karnataka continues as state Education Minister, S. Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that the government would soon take a suitable decision on whether to hold Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10) and second-year Pre-University (Class 12) examinations.

In a statement, the Minister said that discussions are underway with teachers, education experts and parents in this regard and an appropriate decision will be taken soon keeping in mind the health of the children and their future.

Confusion over conducting examinations for these two crucial classes has been prevailing in the state, ever since the several state boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced their decision to cancel the Class 10 board exams.

The Karnataka minister had, however, continuing to maintain that the state wants to conduct examinations for both Class 10 and 12 students.

Kumar, during the meeting of Education Ministers of all states organised by the Union government last month, had contended it was necessary to hold exams for Class 12 students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Finally, in a bid to put an end to anxiety among students, parents and teachers, the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing Covid pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students.

Following this, several states too have cancelled their own board exams too.

On the other hand, Karnataka has postponed examinations for Class 10 and 12 exams many times.

Kumar on April 20 had asserted that the examinations for SSLC were scheduled to begin on June 21 and this time these examinations would neither be cancelled nor be postponed and it will be held in the state as scheduled from June 21 to July 5.

However, after coming under flak, Karnataka had not only postponed the second year PUC or Class 12 final examinations but decided to promote first-year PUC students.

Given the circumstances, even the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021, which is held for Engineering admission, was also postponed on May 12.

Karnataka schools are currently observing summer vacation, which will continue till June 14. The new academic year will begin on June 15.

However, high school teachers had been instructed to conduct revision classes for Class 10 students. Summer vacation for high school teachers is till May 31.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) holds the Class 10 board examinations, and the Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (KPUEB) is responsible for conducting board examinations for Class 12 in multiple streams - humanities, commerce and science.

--IANS

nbh/vd