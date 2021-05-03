Karnataka tells oxygen makers to ensure supply to Covid-hit

Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) On a day when 24 Covid patients allegedly died to due to lack of oxygen at a state-run hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa directed gas manufacturers to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply to save lives, an official said on Monday.

"At a meeting with 6 leading oxygen manufacturers here, the Chief Minister told them to ensure uninterrupted and timely supply of allocated quantity of the gas to hospitals," said the official in a statement here.

The six companies -- JSW Industrial Gases Ltd, Bhoruka Gases Ltd, Praxair India Ltd, Universal Air Products Ltd, Air Water India Ltd and Inox Belloxy Bellary -- were told to reduce time taken to re-fill their tankers.

Yeddiyurappa also told the manufacturers to use nitrogen and argon tanker to transport oxygen, and utilise services of LPG tanker drivers in case of emergency.

"The Chief Minister also instructed the concerned authorities, including police to provide green corridor for faster movement of oxygen tankers to hospitals across the state," said the statement.

Officials manning toll gates within the state and at inter-state borders have been directed to clear movement of tankers without delay.

The 6 manufacturers across the state have a combined capacity to produce 825 tonnes of medical oxygen per day.

The Central government has allocated the state 675 tonnes of oxygen per day, the statement said.

In a related development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has converted 20 per cent (416) of 2,081 beds at its 14 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) into oxygenated beds in eight zones across the city to treat asymptomatic patients who do not have a separate room at their home for isolation.

The civic body has also allocated 100 oxygen concentrators in all the zones to organisations providing healthcare facilities for treating Covid patients.

--IANS

fb/vd