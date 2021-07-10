Karnataka to add 8,500 smart classes for digital learning

"We are giving utmost importance to digital education to ensure students are not affected in times of the Covid-19 crisis," he said at a function to distribute free tablet PCs to students in government first grade colleges.

Bengaluru, July 10 (IANS) In a bid to give a fillip to digital learning, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said the number of smart classrooms would be increased to 8,500 this year across the state.

Narayan who also holds the higher education portfolio, said that the state government has set a target of converting 8,500 classrooms of higher education into smart classes and out of this, 2,500 smart classrooms have already been launched.

"As part of digital learning, 1.10 lakh laptops were given to degree students last year at a cost of Rs 330 crore. This year, about 1.6 lakh tablet PCs were being distributed to students of first grade degree, polytechnic and engineering colleges," he said.

To make digital education a reality, the state government has created an alternate effective teaching-learning system too. "This system comprises the best of the contents on each topic. We are planning to develop 3.5 lakh classes with an expenditure of Rs 4 crore," he said.

He also appealed to party workers to work hard to earn their position in the party.

"BJP is such a party where hard work does not go to waste. It is only in BJP, which recognises and nourishes hard workers into party leaders," he said.

He added that over the period of hard work of party workers the BJP has been able to grow into a huge banyan tree today. "No doubt we are the biggest national party with the largest worker and cadre base. But this can be retained only if the party workers continue to spread the party's message with people," he said.

--IANS

nbh/kr