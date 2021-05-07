Karnataka to be under 14-day lockdown from May 10: Yediyurappa

After the meeting with his cabinet colleagues and officials here, he said that state government had to take this decision after Covd cases continue rise unabatedly even after the corona curfew came into force from April 27.

Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Amid the pandemic's second wave sweeping the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday announced that the state will go under complete lockdown starting May 10 till May 24.

Shops selling milk, vegetables, groceries and other essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6.00 a.m. to 10 a.m.

"Milk booths will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while medical facilities will be allowed to work," he said

Yediyurappa said that nobody will be allowed to come out on streets after 10 a.m.

"We will initiate stringent action on those who violate lockdown measures," he added.

He added that there will be no transportation, either inter-state or intra-state. "I appeal to all labourers not to leave Bengaluru... instead they will be allowed to work at construction sites," he said.

--IANS

nbh/vd