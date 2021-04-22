Karnataka to buy 1 crore doses of Covid vaccine

"Rs 400 crore has been earmarked to buy 1 crore doses of vaccines in the first phase to inoculate citizens in the 18-44 years age group," an official in the Chief Minister's office told IANS.

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) Karnataka would procure 1 crore doses of Covid vaccine to inoculate adults in the 18-44 years age group from May 1, an official said on Thursday.

The Central government announced on April 19 that in the third phase of the vaccination drive, all adults above 18 years would be given the vaccine.

"I urge all those above 18 years to register for the vaccine from April 28 on Co-Win portal," Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Cumulatively, 76,41,817 people, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, those in the 45-59 years age group, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have been vaccinated in the state since the drive was launched on January 16.

