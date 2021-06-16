Karnataka to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21

"The 7th International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 across the state and the main event will be held at Kanteerava indoor stadium in the city where Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, seers of various mutts and yoga experts will participate," Narayan said in a statement here.

Bengaluru, June 16 (IANS) Karnataka would celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 across the state, with the main event in this tech city, said state Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday.

Narayan, chairman of the event committee, held a meeting here to prepare for the day-long programme, which will be conducted jointly by the departments of higher education, youth empowerment and the state Olympic Association.

"In view of the Covid-induced restrictions, only 100 people will be allowed to participate at the main venue and the programme will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry," said Narayan.

At the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly decided in September 2014 to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 every year the world over for physical, mental and spiritual wellness.

"Yoga has proven to be scientific and helpful in battling respiratory diseases like Coronavirus, as it provides holistic health by enhancing fitness of the body and mind," said Narayan, a medical doctor by profession.

State Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayan Gowda, state Olympic association chairman Govindaraju, state collegiate education department commissioner P. Pradeep, sports department commissioner Gopalakrishnan and state higher education council vice-chairman Thimme Gowda participated in the preparatory meeting.

