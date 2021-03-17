Karnataka to daily conduct one lakh COVID-19 tests

"In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of COVID-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to one lakh," read a release by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Karnataka.State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K tweeted about the same. He said: "In order to prevent and mitigate the second wave of Covid-19, the daily target of tests in the state has been increased to 1 lakh."On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers across the country. He raised concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country."The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and added the lessons from the pandemic must not be forgotten.As many as 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday morning.With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries. The death toll stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)