Karnataka to get 20K vials of Remdesivir daily

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) Drug makers assured the Karnataka government to collectively supply 20,000 vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir injection daily from May 9 for treating Covid patients in the state, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

The drug firms are Cipla, Mylan, Syngene and Jubilaint, which have been supplying Remdesivir to the state government since the pandemic broke out across the state in mid-March a year ago.

"The state health department will record names of patients given the drug and share the data in public domain to ensure transparency and curb its black marketing in the state," said Narayan, who heads the revamped task force.

Noting that the triage of Covid patients would be strengthened from primary health centres, the minister said that additional staff would be deployed to treat the growing number of Covid cases.

"Internees, final year medical and paramedical students will be roped to treat the growing number of the virus cases," Narayan said.

The primary health centres will be equipped with masks, personal production equipment (PPE) kits, pulse oximeters and masks for use by patients to contain the virus spread.

Narayan, a medical doctor by profession, directed the Bengaluru city body to generate Covid test result and Bengaluru Urban number within in 7 hours of turning positive to admit patients for treatment.

"Early detection of the infection will enable doctors to start treatment before the virus advances inside the body," asserted Narayan.

The health department is also mulling to do blood test of asymptomatic patients in home isolation.

"Blood test will help us to know the condition of the infected patient and to find out the inflammatory markers," he reiterated.

According to the state health bulletin, 50,112 new cases were registered on Tuesday, taking the state's Covid tally shot up to 17,41,046.

As epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru registered 23,106 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 8,63,380, including 3,13,314 active cases.

--IANS

fb/rs