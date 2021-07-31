Karnataka to get one crore COVID-19 vaccines, says Chief Minister

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 31st, 2021, 23:30:06hrs
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that the Centre has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccines for the state in August.

The Chief Minister, who met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said the Centre has agreed to increase the monthly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.
"The Union minister has assured to supply about 1 crore vaccines. This would help to provide 2-3 lakh vaccines daily," he said.
He said the state has been allocated Rs 800 crore from the Centre's COVID-19 emergency fund and funds will be released in the coming days. (ANI)

