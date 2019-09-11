Karnataka to go Gujarat way, to slash traffic violation fines

Karnataka (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed the state transport department to slash fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, as already implemented by another BJP-ruled state, Gujarat.

"Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today instructed officials to study the Gujarat model of revised traffic fines to implement something similar in Karnataka," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.



The instructions were given at a meeting with transport department officials here.

The traffic department will take a decision on the rate of fine cut after studying how Gujarat did it.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the revised fines for traffic violations.

Gujarat has reduced the fine for not wearing a helmet and set belt to Rs 500 as against the prescribed amount of Rs 1000 in the new Motor Vehicle Act. Driving without a valid license will cost Rs 2,000 to bikers and Rs 3,000 to four-wheelers as against Rs 5000 mentioned in the act in Gujarat. (ANI)