Karnataka to go under 14-day lockdown from May 10

The main objective of the 14-day shutdown is to restrict public movement as much as possible in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Bengaluru, May 8 (IANS) With the state in the grip of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to impose a 14-day statewide lockdown from May 10-24.

While there will be strict restrictions on public movement, shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder will be operational from 6 am to 10 am.

"Takeaway will be allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets from 6 am to 10 am. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm," the government notification said, adding that home delivery of essential items will be encouraged 24x7 so that people don't venture out of their homes.

In order to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviours, the government has authorised the civic agencies like the Bengaluru civic body, and district and local authorities to impose a fine of Rs 250 in municipal corporation areas and Rs 100 in other areas for violation of Covid protocols, the notification stated.

For the enforcement of social distancing measures, the police are authorised to book the violators under various sections of law, the notification said.

Prior to issuance of this notification, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had said that this 14-day shutdown period is crucial to contain the spread of the virus.

"I will not tolerate anyone trying to break the rules this time. I know that the ongoing partial lockdown that has been in force since April 27 has not yielded the desired results. This time we have come out with harsher measures to bring public movement to a complete halt," he said.

According to the notification, only the scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate during this period.

"Flight and train tickets shall serve as passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles, taxis, cab aggregators, and autorickshaws. Other than medical emergencies or travel through air or train, anyone found using any mode of transport will be punished," the notification added.

The state has also decided to close schools, colleges and coaching institutions while allowing only online or distance learning activities.

Besides schools, all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars, pubs and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut for 14 days starting May 10.

"All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings will not be allowed during this period," the notification said.

--IANS

nbh/arm