Karnataka to hold supplementary SSLC exam in September

According to the statement released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB), the SSLC supplementary exam will commence from 27th September 2021and these supplementary examinations will be conducted offline.

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Students who could not pass one or two subjects in the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) examinations will be able to appear in supplementary examinations on September 27 to 29, officials said on Tuesday.

The candidates must note that the timetable is divided into three parts a" Paper 1 for Core Subjects, Paper 2 for Languages and Paper 3 for Junior Technical Subjects.

The statement added that on September 27 from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., exams will be held for subjects such as mathematics, science, social science, sociology, economics, political science, and Hindustani music.

The Hindustani Music/ Carnatic Music Practical exam will be conducted on September 27 from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the respective examination centres.

On September 29 the exams will be held for first, second, and third languages and on the same day examinations for subjects including information technology, retail, automobile, healthcare, beauty, and wellness will also be held between 2:30 pm to 5 pm. for 2.5 hours.

The examination date sheet was released on Tuesday by KSEEB on the official website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/.

The date sheet clearly states that the junior technical subject papers, elements of mechanical and electrical engineering, engineering graphics-2, elements of electronics engineering, and elements of computer science, will take place on September 27 in the afternoon shift from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exams will go on for 2.5 hours. However, for differently-abled candidates, 15 grace minutes would also be given.

The practical and oral examinations for Junior Technical Schools (JTS) and Alternate Subjects examinations for (JTS) candidates will be conducted on September 30, 2021 at the respective schools. Candidates must note that according to the official notice, there will be no exam on September 28, 2021.

On August 9, Karnataka SSLC results were declared and the overall pass percentage this year was 99.9 per cent out of the 8,71,443 students who appeared for the exam. This year everyone passed except for a girl who did not sit for the exam.

The pass percentage in 2021 is 99.99 per cent compared to 71.80 last year.

