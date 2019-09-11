Karnataka to reduce fines on traffic offences soon

"Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has directed the Transport Department to reduce the fines on the lines of the Gujarat government, which slashed them to about 50 per cent for specific offences for giving relief to the offenders, as the penalty is 10 times more than it has been over the years," an official of the Chief Minister's Office told IANS here.

"As there is a public outcry against the steep hike and demand for reducing the fines, I have directed Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi - who holds the transport portfolio - to reduce the various fines suitably, as the people are feeling the pinch and seeking relief," Yediyurappa said at the meeting.

The escalated fines came into force after the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 was amended in Parliament on July 31 and the new law came into effect on September 3 in the southern state. In Karnataka, fine for drag race is Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 subsequently, riding a motorcycle or scooter without helmet is Rs 1,000, while drunken driving attracts Rs 10,000 penalty and pressing horn in silent zones is Rs 1,000. Some states, especially where non-BJP parties are ruling, have not notified the amended Act. <br>