Karnataka to screen travellers from 3 Covid-hit states

"As part of special surveillance measures to curb Covid cases, people entering Karnataka from Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab, including the Union Territory of Chandigarh, will be screened on arrival at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and at border check-posts from March 25 to ensure they are Covid-free," state Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar said in an order.

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, Karnataka decided to screen people travelling from Covid-hit Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab to the state to contain the pandemic, an official said on Monday.

The order makes carrying a negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours mandatory for all travellers from their respective states for entering the southern state.

"Travellers coming to Karnataka from the 3 states by flight, in bus, train or car have to produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate, which is not older than 72 hours on arrival," said the order.

Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to fliers with negative RT-PCR test certificate not older than 72 hours.

"Railways will be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling in trains carry a negative RT-PCR test certificate," said the order.

Similarly, conductors shall ensure commuters travelling in inter-state buses have the negative RT-PCR test report.

"Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala shall ensure vehicles entering the state are checked for the compliance of the order," said Akhtar.

Constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals are exempted from carrying the RT-PCR test report.

"The guidelines will, however, apply to short-term travellers and students from the three states and Chandigarh," said the order.

In emergency situation like a death in a family or for medical treatment, the passenger's swab will be collected on arrival in the state with identification details for an RT-PCR test.

