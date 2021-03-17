Karnataka to set up 3 Covid care centres in Bengaluru

Addressing reporters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with Chief Ministers on the surge in Covid-19 cases in some states, Yediyurappa ruled out the possibility of enforcing any measures like lockdown or shutdown at this juncture.

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the government plans to set up three Covid care centres in Bengaluru in the event of a substantial rise in Covid cases.

"I don't think there is any need for enforcing any measures like curfew or night ban that were enforced about six months ago. At least now, people should cooperate by following Covid safety protocols," he said.

He added that during the last about 10 days, Covid-19 cases in Karnataka are showing an upward trend. "The positivity rate has also shot up to 1.65 per cent as on March 15. Therefore, we have decided to set up three Covid Care Centers in Bengaluru in advance to take care of an immediate surge," he said.

Yediyurappa said that the PM has asked him to focus on Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar, where cases are going up. The latter two also share borders with worst-hit Maharashtra.

The CM also assured that there would be no shortage of vaccines in the near future. "Our PM has assured this to all," he said.

Yediyurappa said that he informed Modi that the state government was aiming vaccinate three lakh people on a daily basis and it also plans to take up the drive at old age homes and mega residential complexes.

--IANS

nbh/vd