Karnataka to set up oxygen units in all taluks

"Setting up oxygen generator units in all 177 taluks will help us to overcome the present crisis due to its shortage and ensure enough supplies to all hospitals in the event of the pandemic's third wave striking the state," NIrani told reporters after a review meeting here.

Mysuru, May 23 (IANS) In anticipation of the pandemic's third wave and to overcome the present shortage, Karnataka would soon set up medical oxygen generator units in all 177 taluks across the state to treat Covid patients, said its Mines and Geology Minister Murgesh Nirani on Sunday.

Nirani, the ruling BJP legislator from the Bilgi Assembly segment in the state's northwest Bagalkote district, became minister in mid-January when the Yediyurappa cabinet was expanded for the third time.

Nirani said due to shortage of containers, the state health department was unable to store the live-saving gas and supply it to hospitals in time.

"Though shortage of oxygen is easing with supplies from its makers in the state and other states, there is a shortage of cylinders to transport the gas to hospitals in time to treat Covid patients," Nirani pointed out.

The state government will also permit private institutions to set up nursing colleges across the state to train nurses required to serve Covid patients in government hospitals, which are facing their shortage, the Minister noted.

"Final year medical and nursing students on Covid duty in state-run hospitals across the state will be given grace marks in recognition of their service to Covid patients," added Nirani.

